Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 99 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joseph Group Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,736. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $366.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

