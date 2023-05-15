JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 850

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 835 ($10.54) to GBX 850 ($10.73) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.10) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 793 ($10.01) to GBX 921 ($11.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.00.

Beazley stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

