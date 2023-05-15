Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Update

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 708,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,148. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 10.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

