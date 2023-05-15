Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Update

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

KRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. 19,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

