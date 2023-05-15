Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Karooooo Stock Up 3.7 %

Karooooo stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $21.68. 1,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $463.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Karooooo’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

KARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

