Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.77.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $231,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,470,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 306.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 536.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

