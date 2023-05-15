Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.3 %

KCDMY stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

