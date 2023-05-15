Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $3.61 on Monday. Kits Eyecare has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

