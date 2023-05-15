Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $3.61 on Monday. Kits Eyecare has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.
