KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee Acquires 10,000 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 455,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,882. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The firm has a market cap of $720.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.49%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

