KOK One Day Volume Tops $709,227.99 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $17.42 million and $709,227.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,372.54 or 1.00033131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000099 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03112656 USD and is down -17.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $603,379.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

