Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.22. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 17,070 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

