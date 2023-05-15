Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

KRKNF stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 77,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.51.

About Kraken Robotics



Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.



