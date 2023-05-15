KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.65. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 2,829,130 shares trading hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,138,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,777,000. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,849,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

