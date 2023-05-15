Kujira 24 Hour Volume Hits $294,189.26 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $72.83 million and approximately $294,189.26 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.7071683 USD and is up 10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $222,919.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

