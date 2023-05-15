KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 2.9%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €57.10 ($62.07) and last traded at €57.70 ($62.72). 30,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,285% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.40 ($64.57).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.96 and a 200-day moving average of €62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

