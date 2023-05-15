Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kyocera Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KYOCY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,868. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

Kyocera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

