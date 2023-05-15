Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kyocera Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of KYOCY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,868. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.
Kyocera Company Profile
