L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $45.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $45.35.
