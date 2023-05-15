L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $45.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

