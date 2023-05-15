LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 11,382 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

