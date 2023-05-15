LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 142,249 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,249 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.66. The stock had a trading volume of 314,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,895. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

