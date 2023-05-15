Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 307,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.