Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising
In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising
Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 307,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.
About Lamar Advertising
Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.