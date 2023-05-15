Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 316.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.20% of Freshpet worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $69.27. 108,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.48.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

