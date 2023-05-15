Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 230,730 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1,302.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,730 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Valvoline worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 1,121,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

