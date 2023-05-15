Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.26% of Guess’ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 244.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Guess’ by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Stock Performance

GES traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 177,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

