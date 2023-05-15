Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.64 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,485 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.94. 393,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,861. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.03.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.