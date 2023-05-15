Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 323.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,729 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for about 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.27% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after buying an additional 175,942 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.25. 147,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,572. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

