Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 41,241 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.58. 465,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $135.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

