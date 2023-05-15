Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,561,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,394,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.53. 96,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.51. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

