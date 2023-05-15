Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 481,427 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

