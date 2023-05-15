Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $99.65 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 41.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,433.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 415,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 398,823 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

