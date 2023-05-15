Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Lantronix by 118.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

