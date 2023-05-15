Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 14.8% in April

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $27.40. 64,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Lasertec has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.86.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.