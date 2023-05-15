Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 14.8% in April

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
OTCMKTS LSRCY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $27.40. 64,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Lasertec has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.86.
Lasertec Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.