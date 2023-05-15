Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Leonovus Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$627,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Leonovus

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. The company's products include Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments; and XVault, a data sharing engine that transfers customers information remotely only to its intended recipients.

