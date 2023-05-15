Lido wstETH Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,058.58 or 0.07500973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $4.59 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

