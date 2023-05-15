Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Head to Head Survey

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Life Storage pays out 111.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 8 2 0 2.20 Healthpeak Properties 0 7 5 0 2.42

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Life Storage and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $27.77, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Life Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.19 $358.13 million $4.31 31.39 Healthpeak Properties $2.09 billion 5.49 $500.45 million $1.01 20.76

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16% Healthpeak Properties 26.17% 7.73% 3.49%

Summary

Life Storage beats Healthpeak Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes medical office buildings and hospitals. The CCRC segment includes independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care on a campus. The company was founded on March 21, 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.