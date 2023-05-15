Linear (LINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $97.70 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $97.70 million and $4.27 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

