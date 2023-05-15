Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Down 11.5% in April

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of LQMT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 508,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,649. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.