Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Down 11.5% in April

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LQMT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 508,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,649. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

