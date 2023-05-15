Locus Chain Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $394,627.26 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

