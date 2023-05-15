Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% during the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

LRFC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -4.13%.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

