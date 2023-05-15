London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading 1.3% Higher

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.94 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). Approximately 907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).
London Finance & Investment Group Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.93. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 0.28.
London Finance & Investment Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.
About London Finance & Investment Group
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
Featured Stories
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.