London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading 1.3% Higher

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.94 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). Approximately 907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

London Finance & Investment Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.93. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get London Finance & Investment Group alerts:

London Finance & Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.