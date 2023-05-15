Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.91. 2,201,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760,851. The company has a market cap of $276.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

