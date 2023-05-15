Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7,757.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,671. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $221.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

