Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of LGACU stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

