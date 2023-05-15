Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.22. 319,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,851. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

