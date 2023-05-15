Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EACPU remained flat at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.