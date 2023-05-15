Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 3,222 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 430,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

