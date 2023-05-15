Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 721.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.89. 209,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.