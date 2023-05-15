Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

FINMU remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

