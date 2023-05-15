Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 76,000 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 410,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 184.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRNLU remained flat at $10.29 on Monday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

