Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.90

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

