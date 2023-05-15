LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LSI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $349.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.08.
LSI Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
