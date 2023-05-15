LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $349.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.08.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

